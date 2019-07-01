The Phantom Farmhouse

A psychiatrist investigates the seemingly supernatural murder of a hospital patient. David McCallum and David Carradine guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, david mccallum, linda marsh, david carradine, ivor francis, ford rainey, trina parks, bill quinn, gail bonney, martin ashe, ray ballard, frank arnold, murder, asylum, psychiatrist
S2 E1326 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.