The Man Who Died at Three and Nine

A key figure in a diplomatic conference seeks the help of a psychic investigator when he is plagued by visions of drowning in a river. Gary Collins and Joseph Campanella guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, joseph campanella, susan howard, simon scott, catherine ferrar, the sixth sense, dr. michael rhodes, telepathic assassin, visions, diplomat, diplomatic conference
S2 E4327 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.