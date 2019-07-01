The House That Cried Murder

A woman asks a psychic investigator for help when she sees visions of murder in her rented mansion. Gary Collins and Carol Lynley guest star.
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, carol lynley, catherine ferrar, larry linville, robert yuro, corinne camacho, jim antonio, kathleen king, patricia mickey, william bryant, murder, visions, death, mansion, dr. michael rhodes, the sixth sense
S2 E4126 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
