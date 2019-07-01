The Heart That Wouldn't Stay Buried

An ill neurosurgeon believes he is dying from a psychic condition that also took the life of his son. Gary Collins and Leif Erickson guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, leif erickson, michael murphy, laraine day, jessica walter, catherine ferrar, gene tyburn, jo de winter, parapsychology, dr. michael rhodes, neurosurgeon, the sixth sense
S2 E3727 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
