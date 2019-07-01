A 10-year-old boy whose predictions about earthquakes are true becomes a TV commentator. Clint Howard guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, michael constantine, clint howard, bernie kopell, ellen weston, william hansen, gene tyburn, rance howard, rosary nix, John Donald, prophecy, predictions, disaster, forecast, weather
S2 E126 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.