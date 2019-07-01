The Academy; Pamela's Voice

The head of a military school has unorthodox methods for handling delinquents; after a man kills his nagging wife, she haunts him. Phyllis Diller, John Astin and Leif Erickson guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, leif erickson, pat boone, larry linville, ed call, stanley waxman, robert gibbons, e.a. sirianni, john gruber, phyllis diller, john astin, military school, punishment, ghost, haunting, murder
S1 E1126 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
