A boy's obsession with snow wraps him up in his own private world; a car crash victim learns about hell. Orson Welles narrates, and Lonny Chapman guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, orson welles, lonny chapman, lisabeth hush, radames pera, jason wingreen, frances spanier, patti cohoon, john astin, theodore j. flicker, jody gilbert, ceil cabot, john j. fox, hank worden
S2 E1426 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.