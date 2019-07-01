Lady, Lady Take My Life

Parapsychologist Dr. Michael Rhodes investigates the possibility of murder by telepathy when an official at a research institute dies mysteriously. Gary Collins and John Saxon guest star.
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, john saxon, alf kjellin, tisha sterling, catherine ferrar, james mceachin, than wyenn, walter brooke, morgan jones, murder, telepathy, dr. michael rhodes, the sixth sense
S2 E4026 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
