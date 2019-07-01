I Do Not Belong to the Human World

When a woman receives messages from her brother, a soldier presumed dead in Vietnam, she seeks the help of parapsychologist Dr. Michael Rhodes. Gary Collins guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, belinda montgomery, jim mcmullan, catherine ferrar, kip niven, bert freed, john milford, christina crawford, paul bryar, parapsychology, the sixth sense, vietnam, soldier, michael rhodes
S2 E3427 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.