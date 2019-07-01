I Did Not Mean to Slay Thee

A psychic investigator is called when a girl with a fatal liver disease disappears. Gary Collins and Pamela Franklin guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, michael baseleon, pamela franklin, christine dixon, gene o'donnell, pernell roberts, keith rogers, jason wingreen, michael witney, lindsay workman, the sixth sense, dr. michael rhodes, disappearance, liver disease
S3 E1127 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.