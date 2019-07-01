Face of Ice

A woman witnesses a fatal shooting during an out-of-body experience. Gary Collins and Christine Belford guest star.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, christine belford, bradford dillman, george murdock, michael pataki, the sixth sense, dr. michael rhodes, psychic investigator, parapsychologist, fatal shooting
S2 E5627 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
