Eye of the Haunted

An investigator sees a huge shadow pursuing his fiancée just before he finds her dead. Gary Collins and Louise Latham guest star.
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, gary collins, linda burton, mora gray, michael c. gwynne, mariette hartley, louise latham, rudy solari, james wainwright, shadow, murder, the sixth sense, dr. michael rhodes, psychic investigator, parapsychologist
S2 E5226 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
