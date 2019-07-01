Deliveries in the Rear

When a surgery teacher needs cadavers for his medical school, he goes to unscrupulous lengths to get them. Cornel Wilde guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, cornel wilde, osemary forsyth, peter whitney, larry d. mann, walter burke, peter brocco, ian wolfe, marjorie bennett, john maddison, gerald mcraney, kent smith, cadavers, grave robbers
S2 E4226 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
