Class of '99; Satisfaction Guaranteed

A professor in the future administers an unusual final exam with a dystopian twist; a man goes through several applicants and finally settles on one - to devour. Vincent Price guest stars.
Appearing:
Tags: rod serling, night gallery, vincent price, brandon de wilde, randolph mantooth, frank hotchkiss, hilly hicks, suzanne cohane, barbara shannon, richard doyle, hunter von leer, john davey, lenore kasdorf, victor buono, cathleen cordell, leigh christian
S2 E626 minTV-PGFull EpisodeHorror and ThrillerPrimetime
