Max becomes overly invested in a patient's cancer treatment as his own comes to a crossroads; Reynolds celebrates his birthday with some help from the hospital; and Kapoor grapples with a case that hits close to home.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E8 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah