The Team Completes the Chain

After a day of chaos and near-failures, the doctors of New Amsterdam complete the domino surgery chain and save their patients’ lives.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E7 4 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah