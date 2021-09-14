Over the seasons, Sharpe and Max’s chemistry has teased and tested boundaries. Take a look at their budding romance and the big moment that proves you can never deny love.
Appearing:
Tags: new amsterdam, Season 4, ryan eggold, freema agyeman, Janet Montgomery, jocko sims, Tyler Labine, anupam kher, dr max goodwin, dr helen sharpe, dr bloom, dr reynolds, dr iggy frome, dr kapoor, nbc
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.