Also available on the NBC app

After being confronted, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) admits to Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) that she has a problem with Adderall.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E10 2 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah