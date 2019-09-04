As the doctors continue to weather the storm without power, Max relies on an unlikely source to get the lights back on. Meanwhile, Reynolds must get creative as he continues to work to save Hugh with very few resources.
Tags: new amsterdam, season 1 episode 17, ryan eggold, freema agyeman, janet montgomery, jocko sims, tyler labine, anupam kher, dr max goodwin, dr helen sharpe, dr lauren bloom, dr floyd reynolds, dr iggy frome, dr kapoor, public hospital, new york hospital
S1 E1743 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.