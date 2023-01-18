Main Content

S5 E1201/17/23

Right Place

Max and Wilder face a dilemma over approvals for a revolutionary cancer drug as Max learns a secret about his own cancer. Reynolds goes the extra mile to correct a dire medical situation.

TV-14Drama Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Ryan EggoldFreema AgyemanJanet MontgomeryJocko SimsAnupam KherTyler Labine
Available until 09/27/23
Go to show page
Tags: new amsterdam, season 5 episode 12, ryan eggold, Janet Montgomery, jocko sims, Tyler Labine, sandra mae frank, dr max goodwin, dr bloom, dr reynolds, dr iggy frome, dr wilder, new york hospital, right place
  • Season 5

Episodes

  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.