Preventable

Also available on the NBC app

Max is forced to reckon with his diagnosis in a new way as things become more difficult for him. Meanwhile, Reynolds is forced to address what could have gone wrong in a recent surgery.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E20 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah