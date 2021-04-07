Main Content

New Amsterdam
RETURNS JANUARY 4 | TUESDAY 10/9c

Max Tells Sharpe He Needs to Do Better - New Amsterdam

CLIP04/06/21
Also available on the nbc app

Max (Ryan Eggold) confesses his regrets to Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) and tells her how much he relies on her, but she still needs to step down as Deputy Medical Director.

Appearing:Ryan EggoldFreema AgyemanJanet MontgomeryJocko SimsAnupam KherTyler Labine
Tags: new amsterdam, season 3 episode 6, ryan eggold, freema agyeman, Janet Montgomery, jocko sims, Tyler Labine, anupam kher, dr max goodwin, dr helen sharpe, dr bloom, dr reynolds, dr iggy frome, dr kapoor, why not yesterday
S3 E63 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.