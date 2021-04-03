Also available on the nbc app

After learning about her new romance with Shin (Daniel Dae Kim), Max (Ryan Eggold) wrestles with how to tell Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) how he feels about her.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine