In the Season 1 finale, Sharpe works on a creative way to help Max, and Kapoor gets surprising news. Meanwhile, Reynolds takes a big step in his relationship with Evie as one of the doctors makes a life-altering decision.
Tags: New Amsterdam, new amsterdam, season 1 episode 22, ryan eggold, freema agyeman, jocko sims, tyler labine, anupam kher, dr max goodwin, dr helen sharpe, dr lauren bloom, dr floyd reynolds, dr iggy frome, dr kapoor, public hospital, new york hospital, margot bingham, season finale
S1 E2243 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah
