Happy Place

When an NYPD officer is hit by a car in the line of duty, the hospital is turned upside down to save her. Meanwhile, Kapoor and Iggy work with a patient struggling with a previous surgery.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E19 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah