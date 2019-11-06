Good Soldiers

When Kapoor introduces a patient to Iggy's PTSD group, a creative treatment plan causes turmoil. Meanwhile, Sharpe discovers a long-kept secret regarding a patient that leads to trouble for Max and the board.
Tags: new amsterdam, season 2 episode 7, ryan eggold, freema agyeman, janet montgomery, jocko sims, tyler labine, anupam kher, dr max goodwin, dr helen sharpe, dr lauren bloom, dr floyd reynolds, dr iggy frome, dr kapoor, new york hospital
