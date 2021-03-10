Main Content

New Amsterdam
SEASON PREMIERE SEPT 21 | TUESDAY 10/9c

Frome and Bloom Go for the Jugular - New Amsterdam

CLIP03/09/21
Also available on the nbc app

Frome (Tyler Labine) and Bloom (Janet Montgomery) come to blows over his eating disorder and her addiction issues.

Appearing:Ryan EggoldFreema AgyemanJanet MontgomeryJocko SimsAnupam KherTyler Labine
Tags: new amsterdam, nbc new amsterdam, new amsterdam season 3, ryan eggold, dr max goodwin, freema agyeman, dr helen sharpe, Janet Montgomery, dr lauren bloom, dr floyd reynolds, jocko sims, dr iggy frome, Tyler Labine, dr kapoor, anupam kher, cassian shin, daniel dae kim
S3 E22 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 3

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.