First Look: New Amsterdam

Also available on the NBC app

Ryan Eggold, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher give you a first look at Season 2 of New Amsterdam, premiering Tuesday, September 24 at 10/9c on NBC.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E22 2 min Sneak Peek Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah