Bloom treats an inmate from Rikers who is in a difficult position; Max gives a wealthy donor something to think about when he shows her around the hospital; Reynolds begins to build his department; and Sharpe battles skepticism from potential patients.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E3 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah