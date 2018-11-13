Domino Effect

Also available on the NBC app

Max struggles to prioritize his own health when a complicated domino transplant procedure threatens to go sideways; meanwhile, Bloom reevaluates her personal life, and Frome makes progress on a long-standing case.

Available until 09/25/19

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E7 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah