Cavitation

A visiting journalist picks at the hospital's flaws while shadowing Max; Bloom and Reynolds have a major disagreement after Bloom makes a call against protocol; and Kapoor confronts issues from his past.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E5 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah