Cavitation

A visiting journalist picks at the hospital's flaws while shadowing Max; Bloom and Reynolds have a major disagreement after Bloom makes a call against protocol; and Kapoor confronts issues from his past.
Tags: ryan eggold, freema agyeman, janet montgomery, jocko sims, tyler labine, anupam kher, dr max goodwin, dr helen sharpe, dr lauren bloom, dr floyd reynolds, dr iggy frome, dr vijay kapoor, public hospital, new york hospital, rikers
S1 E543 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.