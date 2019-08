Also available on the NBC app

After fighting the truth, Bloom (Janet Montgomery) finally confides in Frome (Tyler Labine) about her past and addiction.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E13 4 min Highlight Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah