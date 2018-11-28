As Long as It Takes

Also available on the NBC app

The recipient of Max's sister's heart arrives at New Amsterdam just as Max convinces Sharpe to take a risk on his course of treatment; Frome works to help a trans patient; and Bloom grapples with a difficult conversation.

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E9 43 min TV-14 Full Episode Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah