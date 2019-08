Also available on the NBC app

Ryan Eggold and Dr. Eric Manheimer provide a behind-the-scenes look at how Manheimer's book, "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital," inspired the stories of New Amsterdam. Watch the premiere, Tuesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Available until 09/17/19

Appearing: Ryan Eggold Freema Agyeman Janet Montgomery Jocko Sims Anupam Kher Tyler Labine

S1 E1 2 min TV-14 Sneak Peek Drama Primetime

Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions, Mount Moriah