Main Content

When Jack Met Cher: A Love StoryNBC's Will & Grace

CLIP11/02/21

When Jack (Sean Hayes) met the real Cher while out to lunch with his Cher doll, sparks flew and history was made.

NRLive Events and Specials Primetime Web Exclusive
Go to show page
Tags: will and grace cher, cher doll, cher and jack, jack meets cher, will and grace jack, will and grace full episodes, will and grace, watch will and grace video, will and grace tv show, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.