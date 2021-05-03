The exclusive, extended cut of Garth Blunden's (Patton Oswalt) Star Wars-themed filibuster on Parks and Recreation.
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, parks and rec, garth blunden, Patton Oswalt, filibuster, Star Wars, extended cut, exclusive, Chewbacca, robot chewbacca, luke skywalker, Han Solo, sarlacc, leslie knope, amy poehler, chris pratt, Marvel, Spiderman
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.