Main Content

NBC

The Star Wars Filibuster: Now with Even More Star Wars - Parks and Recreation

CLIP05/03/21
Also available on the nbc app

The exclusive, extended cut of Garth Blunden's (Patton Oswalt) Star Wars-themed filibuster on Parks and Recreation.

Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, parks and rec, garth blunden, Patton Oswalt, filibuster, Star Wars, extended cut, exclusive, Chewbacca, robot chewbacca, luke skywalker, Han Solo, sarlacc, leslie knope, amy poehler, chris pratt, Marvel, Spiderman
S2021 E18 minWeb ExclusivePrimetime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.