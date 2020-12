Also available on the nbc app

Join Matt and Akbar, Ryan Eggold, Lilly Singh, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Rippon, Peyton Manning and more for a smashing end to 2020. And be sure to watch New Year's Eve 2021 with Carson Daly on Thursday, December 31 at 10/9c on NBC.

Available until 01/24/21

Appearing: