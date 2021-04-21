Parks and Recreation's Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) teaches a Master Class in the art of woodworking.
Appearing:
Tags: parks and recreation, parks and rec, ron swanson, ron swanson parks and rec, master class, MasterClass, woodworking, wood, leslie knope, amy poehler, Rob Lowe, chris pratt, aziz ansari, retta, tom haverford, Donna Meagle, Chris Traeger, andy dwyer, johnny karate
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.