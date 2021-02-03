Main Content

Black History Month
NBC Celebrates Black History Month - John Legend Reads “I, Too” by Langston Hughes

02/03/21
In celebration of Black History Month, John Legend recites the Langston Hughes poem "I, Too" over historic footage.

Tags: Black History Month, Black history, black lives matter, blm, MLK, Martin Luther King, John Legend, i too, langston hughes, langstong hughes poem, i too poem, Nat King Cole, George Floyd, marches, Protests, shirley chisholm, we shall overcome, stacey abrams
