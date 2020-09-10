Could Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) have found her future husband in Wesley Snipes (Michael Sheen)? No, not that Wesley Snipes. The Wesley Snipes she met in a dental surgery recovery room.
Appearing:
Tags: liz lemon, liz lemon dating, liz lemon's relationships, Wesley Snipes, Michael Sheen, future husband, i want to go to there, funniest 30 rock, best of 30 rock, 30 Rock, full episodes, Jack Donaghy, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Tracy Jordan, Jenna Maroney, Tina Fey
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.