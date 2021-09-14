EXPIRING
Main Content
S2021 E25709/14/21
NBC Nightly News - 9/14/21
Also available on the nbc app
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Available until 09/17/21
Appearing:Lester Holt
Tags: health, International News, Lester Holt, Making A Difference, NBC Nightly News, National News, news, nightly news, U.S. News, Breaking News, Evening News, politics, World News
S2021 E25721 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationPrimetime
2014
- Season 2021
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- 5-year-old Harvey Sutton among youngest ever to finish hiking Appalachian TrailCLIP 09/15/21
- The new Latino landscape: New Hampshire’s population boomCLIP 09/15/21
- Civilian astronauts set to blast off in Inspiration4 launchCLIP 09/15/21
- South Carolina lawyer hired hitman for life insurance claim, attorney saysCLIP 09/15/21
- Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley facing backlash over bombshell claims in new bookCLIP 09/15/21
- Pfizer pushes for Covid vaccine booster ahead of FDA decisionCLIP 09/15/21
- U.S. gymnasts testify in Senate hearing on FBI failures in Nassar investigationCLIP 09/15/21
- New York City schools return to in-person learningCLIP 09/13/21
- What to know on eve of California’s gubernatorial recall electionCLIP 09/13/21
- North Korea tested long-range cruise missiles, state media saysCLIP 09/13/21
- Inside Afghanistan under Taliban ruleCLIP 09/13/21
- Texas program works to save lives amid rise in teen girls attempting suicideCLIP 09/13/21
- Inside NASA’s ‘center of the universe’ laboratoryCLIP 09/13/21
- FBI releases declassified document on 9/11CLIP 09/12/21
- Patient and doctor share a special connectionCLIP 09/12/21
- Governor Newsom faces recall election in CaliforniaCLIP 09/12/21
- FDA to focus its review of Covid vaccine for childrenCLIP 09/12/21
- Growing backlash over Covid vaccine mandateCLIP 09/12/21
- Lester Holt reflects on where America is now, 20 years after 9/11CLIP 09/11/21
- Students who survived 9/11 attacks called to serveCLIP 09/11/21
- Battle over vaccine mandates as cases among children soarCLIP 09/11/21
- Reflecting on Afghanistan 20 years after 9/11CLIP 09/11/21
- Tribute paid to heroes of Flight 93CLIP 09/11/21
- Families of 9/11 victims honor their loved onesCLIP 09/11/21
- U.S. remembers the lives lost on 9/11CLIP 09/11/21
- 20 years after 9/11, Condoleezza Rice discusses security risksCLIP 09/10/21
- Biden responds to Republican pushback over vaccine mandate: ‘This is not a game’CLIP 09/10/21
- Los Angeles school district approves Covid vaccine mandate for eligible studentsCLIP 09/10/21
- How September 11 changed security in AmericaCLIP 09/10/21
- America Remembers: The voices of September 11CLIP 09/10/21
- New flight carrying Americans out of AfghanistanCLIP 09/10/21
- Sons reflect on mother’s ‘hero’s legacy’ 20 years after Flight 93CLIP 09/10/21
- First international flight takes off from Taliban-run Kabul airportCLIP 09/09/21
- Biden announces new vaccine mandates for millions of AmericansCLIP 09/09/21
- Los Angeles set to mandate vaccines for eligible studentsCLIP 09/09/21
- Dr. Fauci weighs in on Covid vaccine mandates, booster shots and moreCLIP 09/09/21
- DOJ announces lawsuit over Texas abortion lawCLIP 09/09/21
- 9/11 survivors and first responders ‘forgotten’ by health program, employees sayCLIP 09/09/21
- Tens of thousands struggling to get airline refundsCLIP 09/09/21
- 20 years later: Revisiting elementary school near World Trade CenterCLIP 09/09/21
- Spike in Covid cases among children amid return to schoolCLIP 09/08/21
- FBI releases new video of Capitol riot pipe bomb suspectCLIP 09/08/21
- Nursing home residents evacuated during Ida held in former pest control warehouseCLIP 09/08/21
- Robert E. Lee statue removed in VirginiaCLIP 09/08/21
- The new terror threat as the Taliban takes overCLIP 09/08/21
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial gets underwayCLIP 09/08/21
- Britney Spears’ father files petition to end conservatorshipCLIP 09/08/21
- Tireless effort to identify September 11 victims is ongoing 20 years laterCLIP 09/08/21
- Teacher who went the extra mile welcomes students back to the classroomCLIP 09/08/21
- Former FDNY chief recounts 9/11 attacks 20 years laterCLIP 09/07/21
- Exclusive: Andrea Constand speaks out about Bill Cosby’s release from prisonCLIP 09/07/21
- Growing concern holiday travel may lead to surge in Covid casesCLIP 09/07/21
- Planes carrying Americans prevented from leaving AfghanistanCLIP 09/07/21
- Biden visits Ida storm zone in NortheastCLIP 09/07/21
- Growing outrage over conditions of Louisiana nursing homes after IdaCLIP 09/07/21
- 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams dies at 54CLIP 09/06/21
- Al Roker shares his tribute to Willard Scott: He ‘changed my life’CLIP 09/06/21
- Vulnerable workers losing earnings to wage theft as companies profitCLIP 09/06/21
- Andrea Constand reacts to Bill Cosby’s release: ‘I was really shocked. Disappointed.’CLIP 09/06/21
- Unemployment benefits expire for over 7.5 million AmericansCLIP 09/06/21
- Labor Day weekend travel spurs fears of delta spreadingCLIP 09/06/21
- Concerns over vulnerable seniors with parts of Louisiana still without power after IdaCLIP 09/06/21
- Biden set to survey Ida’s damage in the NortheastCLIP 09/06/21
- Stranded Americans still desperate to flee AfghanistanCLIP 09/06/21
- London restaurant surprises guest with unique birthday treatCLIP 09/05/21
- Covid vaccine division altering interpersonal dynamicsCLIP 09/05/21
- School districts track down students who haven’t been in schoolCLIP 09/05/21
- Remembering Willard Scott of the NBC News familyCLIP 09/05/21
- Afghan women protest for equal rightsCLIP 09/05/21
- Concern over Labor Day festivities as Covid spreadsCLIP 09/05/21
- Hurricane Ida leaves devastating aftermath in NortheastCLIP 09/05/21
- Louisiana still debilitated from Hurricane IdaCLIP 09/05/21
- First responders race to save lives after Ida’s destructionCLIP 09/03/21
- Educators under pressure from parents amid critical race theory debateCLIP 09/03/21
- Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting teenCLIP 09/03/21
- ISIS supporter killed after stabbing attack at New Zealand supermarketCLIP 09/03/21
- U.S. added 235,000 jobs in AugustCLIP 09/03/21
- Many Americans skipping Labor Day travel with uptick in delta casesCLIP 09/03/21
- Biden surveys damage in Louisiana after Hurricane IdaCLIP 09/03/21
- Death toll rising after Ida’s devastation in the NortheastCLIP 09/03/21
- East Coast residents feeling impact of extreme weatherCLIP 09/02/21
- Remnants from Hurricane Ida overwhelming East CoastCLIP 09/02/21
- Louisiana residents facing difficult conditions after Ida’s devastationCLIP 09/02/21
- FEMA changes document rules for assistance to assist families living on heirs’ propertyCLIP 09/02/21
- Supreme Court denies request to block Texas abortion lawCLIP 09/02/21
- Hospitals on the brink in Montana during latest Covid surgeCLIP 09/02/21
- Mother and daughter speak out after surviving Surfside condo collapseCLIP 09/02/21
- GM temporarily shuts down most North American assembly plants due to chip shortageCLIP 09/02/21
- Broadway is back with ‘Waitress’CLIP 09/02/21
- New survey reveals parents’ biggest concerns as students return to schoolCLIP 09/01/21
- Protests in Texas over restrictive new abortion lawCLIP 09/01/21
- Biden facing criticism over Americans, Afghans left behind in evacuationCLIP 09/01/21
- Police officers, paramedics charged with the death of Elijah McClainCLIP 09/01/21
- Crews brace for Caldor Fire flames a few miles from South Lake TahoeCLIP 09/01/21
- Race to restore power in LouisianaCLIP 09/01/21
- Ida unleashes tornadoes, flooding in Maryland as storm hammers East CoastCLIP 09/01/21
- Biden defends U.S. withdrawal from AfghanistanCLIP 08/31/21
- The reality on the ground in AfghanistanCLIP 08/31/21
- Hurricane Ida: Race to rescue continues in hard-hit Louisiana communitiesCLIP 08/31/21
- Power struggles in New Orleans continue after Hurricane IdaCLIP 08/31/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.