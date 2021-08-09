EXPIRING
S2021 E22108/09/21
NBC Nightly News - 8/9/21
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Appearing:Lester Holt
- Firefighters battle Dixie Fire as nation braces for heat waveCLIP 08/10/21
- Inside Afghanistan as Taliban seizes more citiesCLIP 08/10/21
- Southern states experiencing spike in Covid casesCLIP 08/10/21
- Senate passes massive bipartisan infrastructure billCLIP 08/10/21
- Gov. Cuomo resigns following sexual harassment allegationsCLIP 08/10/21
- After 26 years in prison, new Missouri law could help man fighting for freedomCLIP 08/10/21
- Expert health tips for parents as kids head back to schoolCLIP 08/10/21
- Doctor weighs in on Covid and protecting your familyCLIP 08/10/21
- Neighbors form a special friendship across a fence and across generationsCLIP 08/10/21
- Credit card companies trying to attract new customers as spending increasesCLIP 08/09/21
- Basketball stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi: 5 gold medals, 20 years of friendshipCLIP 08/09/21
- United CEO discusses employee Covid vaccine mandate in exclusive interviewCLIP 08/09/21
- What travelers can expect as Canada reopens for fully vaccinated AmericansCLIP 08/09/21
- New fears as Taliban fights for control in more Afghan citiesCLIP 08/09/21
- Top Cuomo aide resigns, accuser speaks outCLIP 08/09/21
- U.N. report issues urgent warning on climate changeCLIP 08/09/21
- Experts speak out against Covid and flu comparisons as schools reopenCLIP 08/09/21
- Alarming rise in Covid among children in Florida as schools reopenCLIP 08/09/21
- Hospitals overwhelmed as Covid cases rise in every stateCLIP 08/09/21
- Prosecutors work to overturn wrongful convictions from their own officeCLIP 08/08/21
- Countdown to Beijing 2022 OlympicsCLIP 08/08/21
- Taliban advance on major Afghan cityCLIP 08/08/21
- Dixie fire consumes nearly 500,000 acresCLIP 08/08/21
- Kids going back to school as Covid cases riseCLIP 08/08/21
- Hospitals at the brink as Covid cases climbCLIP 08/08/21
- Paralympian Sam Grewe’s journey to high jumpingCLIP 08/07/21
- Growing concerns as students and teachers return to classroomsCLIP 08/07/21
- More than 1,000 evacuated due to wildfires in GreeceCLIP 08/07/21
- California Dixie fire growing threatCLIP 08/07/21
- Gov. Cuomo accuser files criminal complaintCLIP 08/07/21
- U.S. hits new Covid milestonesCLIP 08/07/21
- What you need to know as more businesses require proof of vaccinationCLIP 08/06/21
- Molly Seidel ran her first marathon at Olympic trials. Now she’s a member of Team USA.CLIP 08/06/21
- Greek wildfires cause destructionCLIP 08/06/21
- Gov. Cuomo’s former executive assistant files criminal complaintCLIP 08/06/21
- California’s Dixie Fire becomes nation’s largest active wildfireCLIP 08/06/21
- Coronavirus: 50 percent of Americans fully vaccinatedCLIP 08/06/21
- Lester Holt explores Tokyo after 14-day quarantineCLIP 08/06/21
- Dixie Fire ravages California townCLIP 08/05/21
- Track star Allyson Felix’s fifth Olympics is about more than medalsCLIP 08/05/21
- COVAX effort for international Covid vaccine distribution hits hurdlesCLIP 08/05/21
- What's next as Cuomo faces impeachment inquiry and calls to resignCLIP 08/05/21
- Chaos after Spirit Airlines cancels hundreds of additional flightsCLIP 08/05/21
- Georgia school districts face controversy over mask mandateCLIP 08/05/21
- Moderna says booster shot likely needed before winterCLIP 08/05/21
- Nightly News Full Broadcast (August 2nd)CLIP 08/02/21
- Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles’ journey to TokyoCLIP 08/02/21
- Airline passengers frustrated by cancellations and re-bookingsCLIP 08/02/21
- U.S. state department accuses Taliban of massacring civiliansCLIP 08/02/21
- What’s in the $1 trillion Senate infrastructure billCLIP 08/02/21
- New warnings for unvaccinated pregnant womenCLIP 08/02/21
- More companies adding Covid vaccine or testing requirementsCLIP 08/02/21
- Dr. Kavita Patel speaks on the latest Covid recommendationsCLIP 08/02/21
- U.S. sees 100,000 new Covid cases in single dayCLIP 08/02/21
- Increased incidences of unruly customers in restaurantsCLIP 08/01/21
- Covid outbreaks on the rise in nursing homesCLIP 08/01/21
- Six million Americans in danger of evictionCLIP 08/01/21
- Schools reopen as Covid surgesCLIP 08/01/21
- U.S. tops 100,000 Covid cases on FridayCLIP 08/01/21
- Vacation rental home scamsCLIP 07/31/21
- Protests in France over virus passCLIP 07/31/21
- Eviction moratorium endingCLIP 07/31/21
- First dose vaccination rates risingCLIP 07/31/21
- Whistleblowers say they were told to downplay covid outbreak at Ft. Bliss shelter for migrant childrenCLIP 07/30/21
- Americans celebrate Christmas in JulyCLIP 07/30/21
- Simplicity is behind U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel's successCLIP 07/30/21
- Tornado damage across multiple statesCLIP 07/30/21
- CDC releases new evidence on delta variantCLIP 07/30/21
- Mary Carillo calls Tokyo ‘the most emotional Olympics I’ve ever been to’CLIP 07/30/21
- Some health care workers choosing not to get Covid vaccineCLIP 07/29/21
- Michael Phelps speaks on importance of mental health (Part 1)CLIP 07/29/21
- Michael Phelps speaks on importance of mental health (Part 2)CLIP 07/29/21
- Coronavirus: confusion over masks amid changing guidelinesCLIP 07/28/21
- Biden expected to announce vaccine mandate, testing protocols for federal workersCLIP 07/28/21
- U.S. swimmers shine in debut of women’s 1500-meter freestyle raceCLIP 07/28/21
- Cycling means freedom for Olympian Masomah Ali Zada of the refugee teamCLIP 07/27/21
- Police officers deliver emotional testimony at Jan. 6 committee hearingCLIP 07/27/21
- Dr. Fauci speaks on CDC’s new indoor mask guidanceCLIP 07/27/21
- CDC reverses indoor mask guidance as Covid cases riseCLIP 07/27/21
- Firefighters struggling to contain Northern California’s Dixie FireCLIP 07/26/21
- U.S. combat mission in Iraq is over, Biden announcesCLIP 07/26/21
- Hospitals overwhelmed amid surge in new Covid patientsCLIP 07/26/21
- Inside Alabama hospital as Covid cases surgeCLIP 07/26/21
- Yonkers officers rescue mom and babyCLIP 07/25/21
- Wildfires reach more communities in the WestCLIP 07/25/21
- Congressional investigation into January 6th attackCLIP 07/25/21
- Delta variant fuels surge of new cases across U.S.CLIP 07/25/21
- Wildfires continue burning across the WestCLIP 07/24/21
- Breakthrough Covid casesCLIP 07/24/21
- Athletes adjust to new normal at Tokyo OlympicsCLIP 07/24/21
- Growing frustration from front line workers as Covid cases riseCLIP 07/23/21
- Median home price hit new high in JuneCLIP 07/23/21
- Search and rescue teams leave Surfside collapse siteCLIP 07/23/21
- Cleveland’s MLB team announces new nameCLIP 07/23/21
- DOJ launches gun trafficking strike forces in five citiesCLIP 07/22/21
- Serious setbacks across U.S. with Covid infections and hospitalizationsCLIP 07/22/21
- Lester Holt reflects on covering his 10th OlympicsCLIP 07/22/21
- Team USA surfer Carissa Moore is eyeing her sport’s first Olympic gold medalCLIP 07/22/21
- Traveling to Tokyo Games: Behind the scenes with Lester HoltCLIP 07/22/21
