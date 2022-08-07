EXPIRING
Main Content
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NIGHTLY 6:30/5:30c
Sorry, video is no longer available
S2022 E218 | 08/07/22
NBC Nightly News - 8/7/22
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Primary suspect arrested in murders of 4 Muslim men in AlbuquerqueCLIP 08/09/22
- Son gives life-changing gift to mother battling benign brain tumorCLIP 08/07/22
- Inside the Metaverse: 3D detailed anatomical renderings revolutionizing health careCLIP 08/07/22
- Brand name products vs. generic store brandsCLIP 08/07/22
- Texas governor sends another bus full of undocumented migrants to New York CityCLIP 08/07/22
- String of targeted killings in New Mexico brings fear of serial killer in the makingCLIP 08/07/22
- Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plantCLIP 08/07/22
- Democratic healthcare, economic, and climate bill passedCLIP 08/07/22
- Rare Saturday Senate session in place to vote on economic and healthcare billCLIP 08/06/22
- Dozens dead as fighting in Gaza strip escalatesCLIP 08/06/22
- Two former Houston area custodians fulfill dreams of becoming teachersCLIP 08/06/22
- Housing shortage seeping into the Midwest and SouthCLIP 08/06/22
- What Alex Jones’ $50 million fine means for others profiting off disinformationCLIP 08/06/22
- Rural Illinois daycare worker tests positive for monkeypoxCLIP 08/06/22
- Indiana becomes the first state to approve a near-total abortion ban since Roe v Wade was overturnedCLIP 08/06/22
- Extreme weather leads to weekend travel chaosCLIP 08/06/22
- Inside the metaverse: Are your kids safe in a virtual world?CLIP 08/04/22
- Jury in Parkland shooting tours high school where 17 were killedCLIP 08/04/22
- Pelosi makes trip to Taiwan despite China’s threatsCLIP 08/02/22
- 23-year-old co-pilot dies after exiting plane without parachuteCLIP 07/31/22
- California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave formingCLIP 07/31/22
- Ohio bride sparks movement of donating wedding dresses and passing them onto othersCLIP 07/31/22
- Kansas to be the first state to put abortion on the ballot since the Supreme Court rulingCLIP 07/31/22
- Nancy Pelosi confirmed to visit four Asian countries, but no mention of TaiwanCLIP 07/31/22
- Death toll rises to 28 in Kentucky as new rains fallCLIP 07/31/22
- 15-year-old Minnesotan teenager raises $77,000 to build veteran’s memorialCLIP 07/30/22
- Electric bills skyrocket nationwideCLIP 07/30/22
- At least 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed in strike on prison detention centerCLIP 07/30/22
- Unknown amount of Chinese space debris entered Earth’s atmosphere from free-falling rocketCLIP 07/30/22
- President Biden tests positive again for Covid-19CLIP 07/30/22
- Do Not UseCLIP 07/30/22
- Will Smith apologizes again to Chris Rock after Oscars slapCLIP 07/29/22
- First-generation college graduate honors the sacrifices her parents madeCLIP 07/24/22
- New exhibit opens to honor Americans that served in the Korean WarCLIP 07/24/22
- Pope lands in Canada, apologizing for the church’s Indigenous abuseCLIP 07/24/22
- Demand for monkeypox vaccines rises as cases spreadCLIP 07/24/22
- President Biden improving significantly from CovidCLIP 07/24/22
- Relief in sight for millions blanketed by heat waveCLIP 07/24/22
- California wildfire exploded overnightCLIP 07/24/22
- White House says President Biden improving from CovidCLIP 07/23/22
- Lawmakers working to raise pilot retirement ageCLIP 07/23/22
- Two Americans fighting in Ukraine reported deadCLIP 07/23/22
- 90 million Americans under heat alertsCLIP 07/23/22
- Wildfire explodes near Yosemite National ParkCLIP 07/23/22
- WHO declares monkeypox global public health emergencyCLIP 07/23/22
- President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratingsCLIP 07/17/22
- New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”CLIP 07/17/22
- One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.CLIP 07/17/22
- First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donorCLIP 07/16/22
- Summer of Lost LuggageCLIP 07/16/22
- Shark sightings on the rise along the east coastCLIP 07/16/22
- Deadly heatwave, wildfires raging across EuropeCLIP 07/16/22
- Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agentCLIP 07/16/22
- Covid case increase prompts the return of masksCLIP 07/16/22
- Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Secret Service over erased text messagesCLIP 07/16/22
- Biden heading back to U.S. after controversial trip to Middle EastCLIP 07/16/22
- Biden says he raised Jamal Khashoggi’s murder with Saudi crown princeCLIP 07/15/22
- Las Vegas Raiders new president Sandra Douglass Morgan makes NFL historyCLIP 07/13/22
- Retailers are advertising major sales after backorders finally deliveredCLIP 07/10/22
- Highland Park reopens nearly a week after mass shootingCLIP 07/10/22
- President Biden Defends Upcoming Visit to Saudi ArabiaCLIP 07/10/22
- Teenage volunteer firefighters put graduation on hold to handle emergencyCLIP 07/10/22
- New Mexico mother clings to hijacked SUV roof in an attempt to save her childrenCLIP 07/10/22
- Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon expected to testify in Jan 6th hearingCLIP 07/10/22
- The intense fight to save Yosemite National Park SequoiasCLIP 07/10/22
- A wrong number led one family to a warm gift and a forever friendCLIP 07/09/22
- One out of four Americans are delaying retirement due to financial concernsCLIP 07/09/22
- Highland Park mourns victims of shooting and demand actionCLIP 07/09/22
- Body of Shinzo Abe returned to his home city TokyoCLIP 07/09/22
- Protesters in Sri Lanka storm Presidential Palace, torch Prime Minister’s homeCLIP 07/09/22
- Abortion activists ask President Biden to do more after signing the executive orderCLIP 07/09/22
- Wildfire forced partial closure of Yosemite National Park, thousands evacuatedCLIP 07/09/22
- Gas and diesel prices go down ten cents from last weekCLIP 07/09/22
- Mississippi’s only abortion clinic closesCLIP 07/07/22
- Father of Highland Park gunman defends decision to help son get legal clearance to buy firearmsCLIP 07/07/22
- WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian courtCLIP 07/07/22
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resignsCLIP 07/07/22
- American travels to Ukraine to bring best friend’s wife, child to safetyCLIP 07/06/22
- New Jersey officers save a man stuck in car on fireCLIP 07/06/22
- Fears personal data could be used against women in abortion restrictive statesCLIP 07/06/22
- President Biden speaks with Brittney Griner’s wifeCLIP 07/06/22
- Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 Vietnam War veteransCLIP 07/05/22
- NBC News’ Lester Holt speaks to victims of Highland Park shootingCLIP 07/05/22
- After the Highland Park shooting Lester Holt searches for perspectiveCLIP 07/05/22
- Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shootingCLIP 07/04/22
- America’s ongoing crisis with gun violence worsens after shooting at July 4th paradeCLIP 07/04/22
- Lifeguard bit by shark while mimicking distressed swimmer during training exerciseCLIP 07/04/22
- State of emergency declared in Akron, Ohio following fatal police shootingCLIP 07/04/22
- Several Dead After Shooting At Mall In CopenhagenCLIP 07/03/22
- Pet leasing legal in 42 statesCLIP 07/03/22
- 40-year-old driver dies in Michigan airshow after truck catches on fireCLIP 07/03/22
- Russia gains ground in Eastern UkraineCLIP 07/03/22
- Jan 6 panel could make criminal referrals against TrumpCLIP 07/03/22
- Passengers stranded amid holiday travel chaosCLIP 07/03/22
- Ohio police release bodycam footage in Jayland Walker’s fatal shootingCLIP 07/03/22
- Southern Californian neighbor honors veterans with free flag kitsCLIP 07/02/22
- Demand for drone shows sky high as 4th of July approachesCLIP 07/02/22
- New study finds some vitamins do more harm than goodCLIP 07/02/22
- Power Plant using more electricity for bitcoin mining denied air permitCLIP 07/02/22
- Bodycam footage to be released in the Akron, OH police shooting of a 25-year-old Black manCLIP 07/02/22
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.