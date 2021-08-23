EXPIRING
S2021 E23508/23/21
NBC Nightly News - 8/23/21
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Appearing:Lester Holt
- Vietnamese American refugees offer support to Afghans amid U.S. withdrawalCLIP 08/23/21
- Rents rising across the U.S. as employees return to officesCLIP 08/23/21
- Relatives concerned over rising Covid cases at nursing homesCLIP 08/23/21
- Tennessee hit with deadly floodingCLIP 08/23/21
- Taliban threatens consequences if U.S. delays withdrawal deadlineCLIP 08/23/21
- Deadly firefight at Kabul airport amid evacuationsCLIP 08/23/21
- FDA grants full approval to Pfizer vaccineCLIP 08/23/21
- Pfizer CEO speaks on full FDA approvalCLIP 08/23/21
- Pfizer CEO: FDA approval shows vaccine is 'effective and safe'CLIP 08/23/21
- Native American boarding school survivors speak outCLIP 08/22/21
- Speeding incidences up since start of pandemicCLIP 08/22/21
- FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approvalCLIP 08/22/21
- Thousands of Americans still stranded in AfghanistanCLIP 08/22/21
- Deadly floods impact TennesseeCLIP 08/22/21
- New York escapes direct hit from Tropical Storm HenriCLIP 08/22/21
- Tropical Storm Henri blows into New EnglandCLIP 08/22/21
- Rhode Island dad gets symbolic visit from butterflyCLIP 08/21/21
- Hospitals in the South exceeding capacityCLIP 08/21/21
- Growing threat to Americans in AfghanistanCLIP 08/21/21
- Hurricane Henri closes in on New EnglandCLIP 08/21/21
- State of emergency as Hurricane Henri approaches New YorkCLIP 08/21/21
- Battle over masks in schools intensifies across the SouthCLIP 08/20/21
- Chaos outside Kabul airport with Afghanistan evacuations ongoingCLIP 08/20/21
- Families of fallen service members speak out about chaotic Afghanistan withdrawalCLIP 08/20/21
- Push for mandates on air conditioning after extreme heat wave deathsCLIP 08/20/21
- ‘Jeopardy!’ host steps down amid controversyCLIP 08/20/21
- Inside a flight attendant self-defense training as bad passenger behavior surgesCLIP 08/19/21
- Luke Prokop comes out as gay, making NHL history: ‘I can just be me’CLIP 08/19/21
- Lawsuit accuses banks of helping Taliban finance terror attacksCLIP 08/19/21
- Afghans make harrowing journey to flee TalibanCLIP 08/19/21
- Inside Mississippi field hospital as state battles increase in Covid casesCLIP 08/19/21
- Experts divided over U.S. booster shot planCLIP 08/19/21
- President Biden faces backlash with American citizens still struggling to flee AfghanistanCLIP 08/19/21
- North Carolina man surrenders after Capitol bomb threatCLIP 08/19/21
- National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on American evacuations from AfghanistanCLIP 08/19/21
- A look at the child care worker shortage and its impact on familiesCLIP 08/18/21
- Flights honoring veterans resume after pandemic pauseCLIP 08/18/21
- U.S. troops secure Kabul airport for Afghanistan evacuationsCLIP 08/18/21
- Race to reach Haitians cut off after deadly earthquake, major stormCLIP 08/18/21
- Thousands under evacuation orders as Caldor Fire explodesCLIP 08/18/21
- Military doesn’t have ‘capability’ to rescue Americans who cannot get to Kabul airportCLIP 08/18/21
- Dr. Fauci on effectiveness of vaccine boosterCLIP 08/18/21
- Biden administration plans to offer Covid booster shots beginning Sept. 20CLIP 08/18/21
- Troubling spike in Covid cases among childrenCLIP 08/17/21
- Remembering the ‘Godfather of Sudoku’CLIP 08/17/21
- Combat medic shares his thoughts on situation in AfghanistanCLIP 08/17/21
- In-depth look at changing workplace in aftermath of pandemicCLIP 08/17/21
- Rescue effort underway after Haiti hit by earthquake, tropical stormCLIP 08/17/21
- White House Covid team to make announcement on boostersCLIP 08/17/21
- Growing pressure in race to evacuate thousands in AfghanistanCLIP 08/17/21
- U.S. military racing to complete Afghanistan evacuationsCLIP 08/17/21
- Biden on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: ‘I stand squarely behind my decision’CLIP 08/16/21
- Lester Holt reflects on his reporting in AfghanistanCLIP 08/16/21
- Gen. Petraeus speaks on Afghanistan collapse, U.S. withdrawalCLIP 08/16/21
- New Orleans now requires proof of vaccination, negative test for indoor venuesCLIP 08/16/21
- Haiti hit by serious storm after deadly earthquakeCLIP 08/16/21
- Deadly chaos at airport as Afghans flee TalibanCLIP 08/16/21
- New Hampshire woman surprises relative with news she’s a kidney donor matchCLIP 08/15/21
- Covid surge overwhelming hospitalsCLIP 08/15/21
- Search underway for survivors of Haiti earthquakeCLIP 08/15/21
- Fear of setbacks for Afghan women under Taliban controlCLIP 08/15/21
- U.S. honors heroes lost in AfghanistanCLIP 08/15/21
- White House reacts as Taliban gain control of AfghanistanCLIP 08/15/21
- U.S. to send 1,000 more troops to AfghanistanCLIP 08/15/21
- Taliban advance on KabulCLIP 08/15/21
- 5-year-old cancer patient meets ‘window buddy’CLIP 08/14/21
- Crisis looms as Dixie fire continues to spreadCLIP 08/14/21
- Third dose of COVID vaccines being administeredCLIP 08/14/21
- Hospitals at capacity in states with low Covid vaccination ratesCLIP 08/14/21
- White House under pressure after troop withdrawal from AfghanistanCLIP 08/14/21
- President Biden orders more troops to AfghanistanCLIP 08/14/21
- Earthquake leaves more than 200 dead in HaitiCLIP 08/14/21
- Travel insurance purchases increase as Covid cases riseCLIP 08/13/21
- Philadelphia DA charges 3 former detectives related to case of wrongfully convicted manCLIP 08/13/21
- CDC panel recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised peopleCLIP 08/13/21
- Growing battle over mask mandates as schools reopenCLIP 08/13/21
- Human rights lawyer on fighting for the future of Afghans as Taliban advancesCLIP 08/13/21
- Taliban takeover endangers Afghan women and childrenCLIP 08/13/21
- Biden under pressure as Taliban makes advances in AfghanistanCLIP 08/13/21
- Taliban takes control of two major cities ahead of U.S. embassy evacuationsCLIP 08/13/21
- Back-to-school shoppers can expect higher prices, delays and shortagesCLIP 08/12/21
- U.S. troops to assist in American evacuations in AfghanistanCLIP 08/12/21
- FDA expected to authorize third vaccine dose for immunocompromised peopleCLIP 08/12/21
- Admiral Stavridis speaks on advancement of Taliban in AfghanistanCLIP 08/12/21
- Dr. Fauci on FDA’s expected third dose announcement for immunocompromisedCLIP 08/12/21
- RSV spreading in summer surgeCLIP 08/12/21
- Companies telling work-from-home employees to expect pay cutCLIP 08/12/21
- ‘Field of Dreams’ comes to life as White Sox and Yankees face off in IowaCLIP 08/12/21
- Alvin Bragg, the first Black nominee for Manhattan DA, speaks out about fighting for changeCLIP 08/12/21
- America’s oldest working nurse retires at 96CLIP 08/11/21
- Tuskegee Study descendants speak out about importance of Covid vaccineCLIP 08/11/21
- U.S. Postal Service plans holiday shipping price hikesCLIP 08/11/21
- Afghan soldiers in Kunduz surrender as Taliban seizes more citiesCLIP 08/11/21
- Dixie Fire scorches more than 500,000 acresCLIP 08/11/21
- Hochul prepares to take over as New York governor after Cuomo resignsCLIP 08/11/21
- Extreme heat across the U.S.CLIP 08/11/21
- FDA may authorize Covid booster shots within 24 hoursCLIP 08/11/21
- Parents of Austin Tice, journalist who disappeared in Syria, speak out on his 40th birthdayCLIP 08/11/21
- Firefighters battle Dixie Fire as nation braces for heat waveCLIP 08/10/21
- Inside Afghanistan as Taliban seizes more citiesCLIP 08/10/21
