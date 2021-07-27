EXPIRING
Main Content
S2021 E20807/27/21
NBC Nightly News - 7/27/21
Also available on the nbc app
NBC Nightly News is the most watched newscast in America, going beyond the day’s headlines to uncover stories of how people’s lives are affected by the world around them.
Available until 07/30/21
Appearing:Lester Holt
Tags: health, International News, Lester Holt, Making A Difference, NBC Nightly News, National News, news, nightly news, U.S. News, Breaking News, Evening News, politics, World News
S2021 E20821 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationPrimetime
2014
- Season 2021
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Excerpt
- Highlight
Clips
- Coronavirus: confusion over masks amid changing guidelinesCLIP 07/28/21
- Biden expected to announce vaccine mandate, testing protocols for federal workersCLIP 07/28/21
- U.S. swimmers shine in debut of women’s 1500-meter freestyle raceCLIP 07/28/21
- Cycling means freedom for Olympian Masomah Ali Zada of the refugee teamCLIP 07/27/21
- Police officers deliver emotional testimony at Jan. 6 committee hearingCLIP 07/27/21
- Dr. Fauci speaks on CDC’s new indoor mask guidanceCLIP 07/27/21
- CDC reverses indoor mask guidance as Covid cases riseCLIP 07/27/21
- Firefighters struggling to contain Northern California’s Dixie FireCLIP 07/26/21
- U.S. combat mission in Iraq is over, Biden announcesCLIP 07/26/21
- Hospitals overwhelmed amid surge in new Covid patientsCLIP 07/26/21
- Inside Alabama hospital as Covid cases surgeCLIP 07/26/21
- Yonkers officers rescue mom and babyCLIP 07/25/21
- Wildfires reach more communities in the WestCLIP 07/25/21
- Congressional investigation into January 6th attackCLIP 07/25/21
- Delta variant fuels surge of new cases across U.S.CLIP 07/25/21
- Wildfires continue burning across the WestCLIP 07/24/21
- Breakthrough Covid casesCLIP 07/24/21
- Athletes adjust to new normal at Tokyo OlympicsCLIP 07/24/21
- Growing frustration from front line workers as Covid cases riseCLIP 07/23/21
- Median home price hit new high in JuneCLIP 07/23/21
- Search and rescue teams leave Surfside collapse siteCLIP 07/23/21
- Cleveland’s MLB team announces new nameCLIP 07/23/21
- DOJ launches gun trafficking strike forces in five citiesCLIP 07/22/21
- Serious setbacks across U.S. with Covid infections and hospitalizationsCLIP 07/22/21
- Lester Holt reflects on covering his 10th OlympicsCLIP 07/22/21
- Team USA surfer Carissa Moore is eyeing her sport’s first Olympic gold medalCLIP 07/22/21
- Traveling to Tokyo Games: Behind the scenes with Lester HoltCLIP 07/22/21
- Exclusive: One-on-one with Japanese PM ahead of Tokyo OlympicsCLIP 07/22/21
- Major websites hit by internet outageCLIP 07/22/21
- White House facing pressure on mask guidance as Covid cases riseCLIP 07/22/21
- 9/11 Museum debuts powerful PSA ahead of 20th anniversaryCLIP 07/21/21
- Inside Covid unit at South Carolina hospitalCLIP 07/21/21
- Deadly flooding in China leaves passengers trapped in subway carsCLIP 07/21/21
- Looking back at President Biden’s first six monthsCLIP 07/20/21
- Major delays on furniture shipping amid foam shortageCLIP 07/20/21
- U.S. officials say hundreds of Americans reported possible cases of Havana SyndromeCLIP 07/20/21
- Lester Holt reflects on Branson, Bezos space launchesCLIP 07/20/21
- Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of new casesCLIP 07/20/21
- Covid vaccination rates plummet across the countryCLIP 07/20/21
- Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian spaceflightCLIP 07/20/21
- Used car prices increase as pandemic slows new vehicle productionCLIP 07/19/21
- Behind the scenes of the Notre Dame restorationCLIP 07/19/21
- Jeff Bezos poised to be second billionaire in spaceCLIP 07/19/21
- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy: More cities could impose mask mandates for vaccinated AmericansCLIP 07/19/21
- Pediatrics group says all students should wear masks in schoolCLIP 07/19/21
- Record number of workers quitting jobsCLIP 07/18/21
- Woman overcomes disability to ride horses competitivelyCLIP 07/18/21
- Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin prepare for space launchCLIP 07/18/21
- Devastation after flooding in EuropeCLIP 07/18/21
- Olympian Usain Bolt on life after competition (Part 2)CLIP 07/18/21
- Olympian Usain Bolt on life after competition (Part 1)CLIP 07/18/21
- DACA ruled illegal by federal judgeCLIP 07/17/21
- Doctor collects leftover flowers at weddings for patientsCLIP 07/17/21
- Biden points out Facebook for Covid vaccine misinformationCLIP 07/17/21
- Deadly flooding hits western EuropeCLIP 07/17/21
- Covid cases reported in Olympic villageCLIP 07/17/21
- Indoor mask mandates to be reinstated in Los AngelesCLIP 07/17/21
- Eiffel Tower reopens after nine monthsCLIP 07/16/21
- Hundreds missing after deadly flooding in GermanyCLIP 07/16/21
- Federal judge rules DACA program illegalCLIP 07/16/21
- Antibody testing increases as FDA authorizes different testsCLIP 07/16/21
- Large wildfire scorches OregonCLIP 07/16/21
- CDC director warns of ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ as Covid cases riseCLIP 07/16/21
- Rise in U.S. Covid cases fueled by unvaccinated, misinformationCLIP 07/16/21
- Dr. Fauci on vaccine hesitancy, new mask mandatesCLIP 07/16/21
- Los Angeles to require masks indoors as Covid cases surgeCLIP 07/15/21
- Inside Arkansas hospital as Covid cases surgeCLIP 07/15/21
- Child tax credit checks begin hitting bank accountsCLIP 07/15/21
- Wildfires raging across the WestCLIP 07/14/21
- What to know about Covid testing for summer travel abroadCLIP 07/14/21
- Youngest ever Mensa member only 3 years old with IQ of 146CLIP 07/14/21
- CDC data shows overdose deaths hit record high in 2020CLIP 07/14/21
- FBI: 4 Iranian intelligence operatives plotted to kidnap author in BrooklynCLIP 07/14/21
- FBI mishandled accusations against Larry Nassar, Inspector General saysCLIP 07/14/21
- NFL cornerback Richard Sherman charged with burglary domestic violenceCLIP 07/14/21
- Delta variant makes up more than half of new Covid casesCLIP 07/14/21
- Inside the anti-Cuban government movementCLIP 07/13/21
- Employers ditch cannabis testing as states legalize marijuanaCLIP 07/13/21
- Health officials say not enough evidence to show Covid vaccine booster necessaryCLIP 07/13/21
- Growing questions over assassination of Haitian President Jovenel MoïseCLIP 07/13/21
- Scientists warn of climate change dangers as extreme weather hits the U.S.CLIP 07/13/21
- 5-year-old battling brain cancer throws first pitch at Boston Red Sox gameCLIP 07/12/21
- White House faces criticism over Hunter Biden’s art saleCLIP 07/12/21
- Commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan steps down in symbolic end to warCLIP 07/12/21
- Biden holds summit to address rise in violent crimeCLIP 07/12/21
- Some in Afghanistan warn of event ‘worse than 9/11’ as Taliban makes advancesCLIP 07/12/21
- Thousands of Cubans protest against governmentCLIP 07/12/21
- Wildfires fueled by scorching temperatures and extreme droughtCLIP 07/12/21
- Delta variant surges in NevadaCLIP 07/12/21
- 14-year-old helping veterans one yard at a timeCLIP 07/11/21
- Unruly passenger incidents on the riseCLIP 07/11/21
- Extreme temperatures fuel fires across the westCLIP 07/11/21
- Interview with Virgin Galactic “Unity” crewCLIP 07/11/21
- Virgin Galactic flight goes to spaceCLIP 07/11/21
- South Carolina restaurant owner spends days off helping othersCLIP 07/10/21
- Shoplifting surge across the U.S.CLIP 07/10/21
- Virgin Galactic spaceship ready to take offCLIP 07/10/21
- Thousands forced to evacuate Fort Lauderdale Airport due to bomb threatCLIP 07/10/21
- Heat wave strikes the westCLIP 07/10/21
- Dr. Fauci speaks on CDC’s new guidelines for fully vaccinated studentsCLIP 07/09/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.