S2023 E179 | 06/27/23
NBC Nightly News - 6/27/23
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
- Questions remain in Russia in aftermath of rebellionCLIP 06/25/23
- Doctors who treated bride for cancer walk her down the aisleCLIP 06/25/23
- Malls across the U.S. transforming amid rise of e-commerceCLIP 06/25/23
- Toxic algae bloom believed to be cause of marine animal deaths along California coastCLIP 06/25/23
- 3 San Antonio police officers charged with murder after shooting woman in her apartmentCLIP 06/25/23
- Search and rescue efforts for Titanic touring sub officially conclude, Coast Guard announcesCLIP 06/25/23
- Dangerous heat wave blanketing the SouthCLIP 06/25/23
- Texas adoption agency discusses impact of Dobbs decision a year laterCLIP 06/24/23
- Luke Bryan calls superfan on stage for surprise reunion with her Army sergeant husbandCLIP 06/24/23
- New details about Titanic touring submersible released as investigation enters new phaseCLIP 06/24/23
- Former U.S. ambassador to Russia weighs in on unprecedented armed rebellionCLIP 06/24/23
- A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in RussiaCLIP 06/24/23
- Fighters with mercenary group rebel against Russian governmentCLIP 06/24/23
- New exhibit takes a look back at cellphones throughout the yearsCLIP 06/23/23
- Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax chargesCLIP 06/20/23
- Deadly tornado slams Texas town as severe weather sweeps SouthCLIP 06/16/23
- Tree of Life Synagogue shooter found guilty on all countsCLIP 06/16/23
- Jamal Khashoggi’s widow says she lives in fear following his brutal killingCLIP 06/16/23
- DOJ slams Minneapolis police department in scathing reviewCLIP 06/16/23
- Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers, dies at 92CLIP 06/16/23
- Homeowners can’t afford to move with higher mortgage ratesCLIP 06/16/23
- NBC Nightly News turns 75: celebrating our past as we embrace our futureCLIP 06/16/23
- Deadly I-95 collapse will impact commuters and supply chain, Buttigieg warnsCLIP 06/12/23
- Mother and daughter graduate from university togetherCLIP 06/11/23
- Breathtaking waterfalls attract visitors to Yosemite National Park after record rain and snowCLIP 06/11/23
- New details released about how 4 children survived 40 days in Amazon jungle after plane crashCLIP 06/11/23
- Intense planning underway ahead of Trump’s arraignment on TuesdayCLIP 06/11/23
- Trump calls federal indictment ‘disgraceful’CLIP 06/11/23
- Explosion destroys section of I-95 in PhiladelphiaCLIP 06/11/23
- Trump speaks out for first time since being indicted on federal chargesCLIP 06/10/23
- High school football player celebrates with team after learning he’s cancer freeCLIP 06/10/23
- As nation faces lifeguard shortage, 2 fathers drown in separate incidents trying to save childrenCLIP 06/10/23
- 4 children found alive 40 days after plane crashed in Amazon jungleCLIP 06/10/23
- American-made armored military vehicles used for first time on Ukraine’s battlefieldCLIP 06/10/23
- Legal experts weigh in on criminal case against TrumpCLIP 06/10/23
- Trump indicted on 37 counts in classified documents caseCLIP 06/09/23
- 64 million remain under air quality alerts from Canada’s wildfire smokeCLIP 06/09/23
- GM and Ford agree to allow electric vehicle drivers to use Tesla chargersCLIP 06/09/23
- Afghanistan veteran and quadruple amputee builds retreat for healing and copingCLIP 06/09/23
- Wildfire smoke shifts south, putting more cities in air quality danger zoneCLIP 06/08/23
- Prosecutors formally warned Trump legal team about investigationCLIP 06/08/23
- Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia beginsCLIP 06/08/23
- Pat Robertson, televangelist who mixed faith and politics, dies at 93CLIP 06/08/23
- Joran van der Sloot arrives in the U.S. to face charges linked to Natalee Holloway disappearanceCLIP 06/08/23
- Companies push to fill empty offices, as some city centers sit emptyCLIP 06/08/23
- AI meets agriculture with new farm machines to kill weeds and harvest cropsCLIP 06/07/23
- Government looking into child migrant worker allegations at U.S. companies: NBC News investigationCLIP 06/07/23
- The countdown is on in Paris for 2024 OlympicsCLIP 06/07/23
- Protests over Pride Month at California school board meeting turn violentCLIP 06/07/23
- High school graduate and stepfather killed in Virginia mass shootingCLIP 06/07/23
- Mike Pence makes 2024 presidential run officialCLIP 06/07/23
- 90 million Americans under air quality alerts due to Canadian wildfire smokeCLIP 06/07/23
- Prince Harry testifies in British tabloid caseCLIP 06/06/23
- Meet the hiker dreaming up the 14,000-mile American Perimeter TrailCLIP 06/06/23
- Job seekers speak out about pulled employment offersCLIP 06/06/23
- Chris Christie makes 2024 GOP presidential bid officialCLIP 06/06/23
- What we know about the Virginia private plane crashCLIP 06/06/23
- PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf announce mergerCLIP 06/06/23
- U.S. air quality concerns from Canadian wildfire haze, ozone concentrationsCLIP 06/06/23
- Ukrainian dam destroyed, flooding cities and forcing evacuationsCLIP 06/06/23
- DEA: Chinese organized crime laundering money for Mexican drug cartelsCLIP 06/05/23
- Apple unveils new mixed-reality headset, its first new product in yearsCLIP 06/05/23
- Ukraine accuses Russia of misinformation over failed offensive announcementCLIP 06/05/23
- U.S. releases video of close call with China in the Taiwan StraitCLIP 06/05/23
- Trump’s attorneys at Justice Department headquarters ahead of grand jury meetingCLIP 06/05/23
- Private aircraft crashes in Virginia after pilot unresponsive, fighter jets try to interveneCLIP 06/05/23
- 6 women found dead in Portland metro area, prompting concerns deaths may be linkedCLIP 06/04/23
- Teachers show gratitude to high school senior who has sent hundreds of thank you notesCLIP 06/04/23
- FAA under pressure to update emergency evacuation standards for airlinesCLIP 06/04/23
- Prince Harry prepares to testify in lawsuit against newspaper groupCLIP 06/04/23
- Grand jury hearing evidence in Trump’s handling of classified documents set to meet, sources sayCLIP 06/04/23
- New drug effective at preventing growth of lower-grade brain tumors, clinical trial findsCLIP 06/04/23
- Signaling issues may have caused deadly train crash in India, officials sayCLIP 06/04/23
- China defends actions at sea after close call between warship and American destroyerCLIP 06/04/23
- Loud boom heard after fighter jets scrambled to intercept small planeCLIP 06/04/23
- Teen and friends shave their heads to support mother battling cancerCLIP 06/03/23
- New technology creates AI romantic partners for usersCLIP 06/03/23
- Parts of Florida under flood alert as Arlene brings heavy wind and rainCLIP 06/03/23
- Federal judge declares Tennessee drag restriction law unconstitutionalCLIP 06/03/23
- Suspect in disappearance of Natalee Holloway to be extradited to U.S.CLIP 06/03/23
- Republican presidential candidates kicking off campaigns in IowaCLIP 06/03/23
- Chinese warship has close call with American destroyer in Taiwan StraitCLIP 06/03/23
- Nearly 300 people dead after passenger trains crash in IndiaCLIP 06/03/23
- Three people likely still trapped in Davenport building collapse, officials sayCLIP 06/01/23
- Infant lounger deaths higher than initially reported, NBC News investigation findsCLIP 05/29/23
- Carnival cruise passengers outraged after terrifying ordeal through stormCLIP 05/29/23
- Memorial Day celebrations across the U.S. honor military service and sacrificeCLIP 05/29/23
- Former Vietnam POWs reunite 50 years after their return to the U.S.CLIP 05/29/23
- Russia fires three massive waves of attacks across Ukraine in 48 hoursCLIP 05/29/23
- Biden-McCarthy debt deal faces new challenge: approval from CongressCLIP 05/29/23
- Partial building collapse in Davenport, Iowa leaves community desperate for answersCLIP 05/29/23
- Portland police using data science to find stolen carsCLIP 05/28/23
- Cruise ships reach capacity as demands surgesCLIP 05/28/23
- Biggest drone strike yet on KyivCLIP 05/28/23
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again won Turkey’s presidential electionCLIP 05/28/23
- New Mexico motorcycle rally ends in mass shooting between rival gangsCLIP 05/28/23
- Memorial Day weekend travel rush hits pre-pandemic levelsCLIP 05/28/23
- Debt ceiling deal reached in principleCLIP 05/28/23
- National Guard pilot's surprise family reunion at son's kindergarten graduationCLIP 05/27/23
