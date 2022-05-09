EXPIRING
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NIGHTLY 6:30/5:30c
S2022 E12805/09/22
NBC Nightly News - 5/9/22
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Appearing:Lester Holt
2014
- As gas prices reach another all-time record, Biden insists inflation will be his ‘top domestic priority’CLIP 05/10/22
- Suspected murderer heading back to Alabama after 11 days on the runCLIP 05/10/22
- Russia targets Odesa as Zelenskyy warns blockades threaten global food supplyCLIP 05/10/22
- Interstate battles potentially arising from state laws protecting abortion providersCLIP 05/10/22
- What homebuyers need to know as mortgage rates climb in tough marketCLIP 05/10/22
- Students hand out fentanyl testing strips to colleges to prevent overdosesCLIP 05/10/22
- A look inside Mariupol: Ukrainian amateur photographer shares the terror and hope of the warCLIP 05/10/22
- Escaped Alabama inmate and corrections officer in custodyCLIP 05/09/22
- Deadly attack on school shelter in Eastern UkraineCLIP 05/09/22
- Molotov cocktails thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion group officeCLIP 05/09/22
- Will Trump’s endorsement of celebrity Mehmet Oz be enough to sway Pennsylvania voters?CLIP 05/09/22
- Worsening baby formula shortage leaves parents worried and shelves emptyCLIP 05/09/22
- NBC News investigation: Warning signs prior to New Mexico school shooting may have been missedCLIP 05/09/22
- FLOTUS meets with Ukrainian First Lady during surprise visit to UkraineCLIP 05/08/22
- Mother and daughter Sheriff duo serves Louisiana community togetherCLIP 05/08/22
- Home owners associations are pushing back against the investors buying up housesCLIP 05/08/22
- Three American tourists mysteriously die in the BahamasCLIP 05/08/22
- Covid cases surge nationwide as White House warns of potential surge aheadCLIP 05/08/22
- States Break Fuel RecordsCLIP 05/08/22
- Molotov cocktail thrown at Wisconsin anti-abortion headquarterCLIP 05/08/22
- Horse racing legends spend retirement on this sprawling Kentucky farmCLIP 05/06/22
- Spotlight on South Dakota as sole abortion clinic fears Roe v. Wade reversalCLIP 05/06/22
- Americans hosting and helping Ukrainian refugees in the U.S.CLIP 05/06/22
- Inflation numbers put a wrench into Americans’ summer plansCLIP 05/06/22
- Rising Covid cases spark fears of another waveCLIP 05/06/22
- U.S. added 428,000 jobs in April amid soaring inflationCLIP 05/06/22
- Russian forces try to break Ukrainian resistance in MariupolCLIP 05/06/22
- Deadly explosion at Havana hotelCLIP 05/06/22
- Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma as severe weather sweeps regionCLIP 05/05/22
- Stock market takes a tumble following interest rate increaseCLIP 05/05/22
- Ukrainians seeking asylum in the U.S. face painstaking process, family saysCLIP 05/05/22
- Ukrainian forces fighting ‘bloody battles’ in MariupolCLIP 05/05/22
- Louisiana advances bill to criminalize abortion in wake of Supreme Court leakCLIP 05/05/22
- New omicron subvariant fueling Covid surge across much of U.S.CLIP 05/05/22
- Amber Heard testifies against Johnny Depp in defamation lawsuitCLIP 05/05/22
- Ultramarathon runner inspires as he races toward his goalsCLIP 05/05/22
- Biden slams leaked Supreme Court draft opinion: ‘This is about a lot more than abortion’CLIP 05/04/22
- How the Supreme Court’s potential Roe v. Wade reversal could impact statesCLIP 05/04/22
- 1 million people in the U.S. have now died from CovidCLIP 05/04/22
- Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this yearCLIP 05/04/22
- Battle for Mariupol intensifies as Ukraine says Russia is losing ground in northeastCLIP 05/04/22
- Trump-backed candidate wins Ohio Senate primaryCLIP 05/04/22
- Biden addresses potential Roe v. Wade reversal after Supreme Court draft leakedCLIP 05/03/22
- How states will proceed if Roe v. Wade is overturnedCLIP 05/03/22
- Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leakedCLIP 05/03/22
- Ukrainian civilians escape Mariupol steel plant after U.N. orchestrates two-day ceasefireCLIP 05/03/22
- ‘Special relationship’ confirmed between Alabama corrections officer and murder suspectCLIP 05/03/22
- Ohio primary is first test of Trump’s influence post-presidencyCLIP 05/03/22
- Consumers show signs of cutting back on spending as inflation frustration sets inCLIP 05/03/22
- Glass Half Full recycles bottles into a force for good in New OrleansCLIP 05/03/22
- LA’s new women’s soccer team Angel City FC wins debut home openerCLIP 05/02/22
- Chain retailers hire ‘corporate cops’ to combat organized retail crimeCLIP 05/02/22
- Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this weekCLIP 05/02/22
- House Jan. 6 committee requests to interview Reps. Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs and Ronny JacksonCLIP 05/02/22
- Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concernsCLIP 05/02/22
- Two New Mexico fires merge into one torching 100,000 acresCLIP 05/02/22
- Warrant issued for Alabama corrections officer who disappeared with inmateCLIP 05/02/22
- Ukrainian civilians evacuated from Mariupol’s steel plantCLIP 05/02/22
- Warner Elementary School Principal Dr. Terrance Newton dies following motorcycle accidentCLIP 05/01/22
- Coaches banned from Olympic programs for alleged sexual misconduct continue to coach minorsCLIP 05/01/22
- $10,000 reward for details on vanished Alabama convicted inmate and corrections officerCLIP 05/01/22
- President Biden and Trevor Noah tell jokes at White House Correspondents' DinnerCLIP 05/01/22
- Ohio’s Republican Senate Primary days awayCLIP 05/01/22
- Three meteorology students killed in the aftermath of Kansas tornadoCLIP 05/01/22
- House Speaker Pelosi Visits UkraineCLIP 05/01/22
- Amputee Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs 102 marathon in 102 straight daysCLIP 04/30/22
- Authorities search for Alabama inmate and deputy who vanishedCLIP 04/30/22
- President Biden to attend White House Correspondents’ DinnerCLIP 04/30/22
- NBC News Exclusive: How military equipment travels from Dover Air Force Base to UkraineCLIP 04/30/22
- Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol’s steel plant running out of timeCLIP 04/30/22
- Kansas town hit by tornado 31 years ago after an EF-5 tornado hit the town on the same dayCLIP 04/30/22
- Rising cases of mysterious hepatitis outbreak in childrenCLIP 04/29/22
- Oklahoma passes bill banning abortions after six weeksCLIP 04/29/22
- 22-year-old American Marine veteran killed in UkraineCLIP 04/29/22
- Trump campaigning for Republican candidates prior to the midterm electionsCLIP 04/29/22
- LAPD introduces virtual reality training for police officersCLIP 04/29/22
- Couple weds aboard plane after plans for Vegas elopement go awryCLIP 04/29/22
- Former USS George Washington crew member speaks out about suicides connected with the shipCLIP 04/29/22
- Marine veteran Trevor Reed returns to U.S. after time in Russian jailCLIP 04/28/22
- Consequences of severe drought and climate change ripple across CaliforniaCLIP 04/28/22
- Ukrainian dance instructor’s act of heroismCLIP 04/28/22
- Biden seeks new $33 billion Ukraine aid package from CongressCLIP 04/28/22
- New Russian strikes in Kyiv after U.N. head meets with ZelenskyyCLIP 04/28/22
- Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for kids under age 6CLIP 04/28/22
- How can the U.S. adapt for an all-electric vehicle future? Inside the search for charging solutionsCLIP 04/27/22
- Lawmakers grill Mayorkas over Biden’s immigration policies and Title 42CLIP 04/27/22
- Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright honored by U.S. leaders at funeralCLIP 04/27/22
- China’s call for Covid testing of 20 million in Beijing sparks fears of harsh lockdownCLIP 04/27/22
- McCarthy addresses leaked January 6 comments in closed-door meetingCLIP 04/27/22
- Report finds pattern of racial discrimination within Minneapolis police departmentCLIP 04/27/22
- Marine Veteran returns to the U.S. after Russian imprisonmentCLIP 04/27/22
- Russia threatens against outside interference in Ukraine conflictCLIP 04/27/22
- How the government's forest-clearing plan aims to fight wildfires before they startCLIP 04/26/22
- The Jack Russell Terrier detecting bombs in UkraineCLIP 04/26/22
- Military home operator investigated over mold and unhealthy living conditionsCLIP 04/26/22
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed after teen's death at Florida amusement parkCLIP 04/26/22
- How Elon Musk's Twitter takeover could change the platformCLIP 04/26/22
- Supreme Court weighs Biden’s removal of Trump immigration policyCLIP 04/26/22
- Mariupol steel plant hit by Russian forces 35 times, authorities sayCLIP 04/26/22
- Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for CovidCLIP 04/26/22
