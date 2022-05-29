EXPIRING
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
S2022 E14805/29/22
NBC Nightly News - 5/29/22
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Appearing:Lester Holt
- Honoring those who served during Memorial DayCLIP 05/30/22
- Deliberations set to resume in Depp v Heard trialCLIP 05/30/22
- Russia heads deeper into eastern Ukraine’s Donbas regionCLIP 05/30/22
- Man jumps fence to save drowning four-year-old boyCLIP 05/30/22
- Memorial Day Weekend Travel ChaosCLIP 05/30/22
- The uncertain future for gun legislature in the U.S.CLIP 05/30/22
- Questions remain in authorities handling of Uvalde, Texas massacreCLIP 05/30/22
- Father and daughter united through protecting the nationCLIP 05/29/22
- Top Gun: Maverick on track make $151 million this weekendCLIP 05/29/22
- Summer travels interrupted in part by bad weather and staffing shortagesCLIP 05/29/22
- Democrats Losing Some Support from Black voters ahead of midtermsCLIP 05/29/22
- Five dead in Georgia boating crashCLIP 05/29/22
- Democrats push for stricter federal gun lawsCLIP 05/29/22
- Hero teacher speaks out about the terror that unfolded at Robb ElementaryCLIP 05/29/22
- President Biden meets with families of shooting victims in UvaldeCLIP 05/29/22
- Questions arise as records show Uvalde police recently completed active shooter trainingCLIP 05/28/22
- The San Francisco professional mover delivering furniture to veterans in needCLIP 05/28/22
- Officials crack down on baby formula price gougingCLIP 05/28/22
- “The Lockdown Generation”: U.S. children facing mass shootings and the effect on their mental healthCLIP 05/28/22
- While the NRA convention is held in Houston, protests against gun violence ensue across the nationCLIP 05/28/22
- Uvalde elementary schoolers kept calling 911 for help as police were instructed to not engageCLIP 05/28/22
- People travel to Uvalde to show supportCLIP 05/27/22
- Federal government uses defense production act for the third time this weekCLIP 05/27/22
- Jury deliberations begin in Depp v Heard trialCLIP 05/27/22
- Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warningsCLIP 05/27/22
- Demonstrators protest annual NRA meeting in aftermath of Uvalde school massacreCLIP 05/27/22
- Federal investigators scrutinize Uvalde police actions during shootingCLIP 05/27/22
- Uvalde, Texas community pushes for answers from law enforcementCLIP 05/27/22
- Texas DPS Director admits police were slow to act during the Uvalde elementary school massacreCLIP 05/27/22
- Uvalde community takes action in griefCLIP 05/26/22
- Ray Liotta passes away at 67 years oldCLIP 05/26/22
- Carnival Freedom cruise ship catches on fireCLIP 05/26/22
- Senators in Washington see a chance for new gun legislationCLIP 05/26/22
- Students and parents remember the day of the Uvalde, Texas massacreCLIP 05/26/22
- Police face questions on Texas elementary school shooting timelineCLIP 05/26/22
- Beto O’Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott after Uvalde massacre: ‘This is on you’CLIP 05/25/22
- Uvalde, Texas massacre: What we know about the victimsCLIP 05/25/22
- 19 children, 2 teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas school shootingCLIP 05/25/22
- Baby formula manufacturing plant plans to reopen in JuneCLIP 05/25/22
- Uvalde, Texas mayor: 'This town is broken'CLIP 05/25/22
- Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement responseCLIP 05/25/22
- Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18CLIP 05/25/22
- How Congress is responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary SchoolCLIP 05/25/22
- How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shootingCLIP 05/25/22
- Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primaryCLIP 05/25/22
- What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shootingCLIP 05/25/22
- Uvalde massacre is part of a ‘plague’ of gun violence in the U.S.CLIP 05/25/22
- Spotlight on Georgia as Trump’s picks tested in key Republican primariesCLIP 05/24/22
- Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikesCLIP 05/24/22
- Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacreCLIP 05/24/22
- FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. BushCLIP 05/24/22
- Biden to address the nation on Texas elementary school shootingCLIP 05/24/22
- Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect’s motiveCLIP 05/24/22
- At least 21 dead after mass shooting at Texas elementary school, state senator saysCLIP 05/24/22
- Families face the unthinkable after another mass shooting in AmericaCLIP 05/24/22
- Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China invadesCLIP 05/23/22
- Vietnamese refugees reunite with sailor who rescued them 44 years agoCLIP 05/23/22
- Democrats bracing for gloomy midterm electionCLIP 05/23/22
- Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse allegations, report findsCLIP 05/23/22
- Police looking for suspect in unprovoked subway shootingCLIP 05/23/22
- Russia tries to close in on Donbas regionCLIP 05/23/22
- Biden backtracks after saying monkeypox is high concernCLIP 05/23/22
- Operation Fly Formula’s first aircraft landing in the U.S.CLIP 05/23/22
- Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarshipsCLIP 05/22/22
- Class of 2022 entering the best job market in yearsCLIP 05/22/22
- Memorial Day travel kicks offCLIP 05/22/22
- Georgia’s GOP Primaries to Test Trump’s InfluenceCLIP 05/22/22
- Cities hit record-breaking temps in May heatwaveCLIP 05/22/22
- Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interviewCLIP 05/22/22
- President Biden addresses monkeypox outbreak during Asia visitCLIP 05/22/22
- First shipment of baby formula from Europe arrives in the U.S.CLIP 05/22/22
- Fears on Wall Street after week of historic lossesCLIP 05/20/22
- Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobsCLIP 05/20/22
- Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitalsCLIP 05/20/22
- Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territoryCLIP 05/20/22
- January 6 committee in talks with former Trump AG Bill BarrCLIP 05/20/22
- Potential monkeypox case under investigation in New York CityCLIP 05/20/22
- First Buffalo mass shooting victim funeral takes placeCLIP 05/20/22
- Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsensCLIP 05/20/22
- Judge blocks Biden administration from lifting Title 42CLIP 05/20/22
- Federal Reserve faces a tough challenge on cooling inflationCLIP 05/19/22
- New collection at the National Gallery of Art gives viewers global journey through Black historyCLIP 05/19/22
- Memorial Day vacationers hit with high travel and lodging costsCLIP 05/19/22
- Turkey opposes Sweden and Finland’s bid to joinCLIP 05/19/22
- Nationwide Covid cases are up 55 percentCLIP 05/19/22
- Milk banks work to meet demandCLIP 05/19/22
- FDA Commissioner grilled on when baby formula will return to shelvesCLIP 05/19/22
- Secretary of state races in the spotlight as false election theories take root in U.S.CLIP 05/19/22
- U.S. Soccer to split World Cup prize money between men’s and women’s teamsCLIP 05/18/22
- Hunter Biden's finances face new scrutiny in federal tax law investigationCLIP 05/18/22
- Russia focuses on Donbas region as Ukraine drives troops back from KharkivCLIP 05/18/22
- Chilling new details from Buffalo store employee who spoke to suspect the day before he opened fireCLIP 05/18/22
- Trump effect tested in close Pennsylvania GOP Senate primaryCLIP 05/18/22
- Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost baby formula productionCLIP 05/18/22
- Amber Heard’s testimony scrutinized during cross-examination in defamation trialCLIP 05/17/22
- Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol’s steel plant surrender, but Russia may label them as a terrorist groupCLIP 05/17/22
- Baby giraffe able to walk with the help of human orthopedic groupCLIP 05/17/22
- Tops closure after Buffalo mass shooting leaves residents without access to groceriesCLIP 05/17/22
- UFO hearing leaves Congress with more questions than answersCLIP 05/17/22
- FDA increases flexibility to import baby formula from Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.CLIP 05/17/22
