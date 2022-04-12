EXPIRING
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
NIGHTLY 6:30/5:30c
S2022 E10104/12/22
NBC Nightly News - 4/12/22
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
Appearing:Lester Holt
Tags: health, International News, Lester Holt, Making A Difference, NBC Nightly News, National News, news, nightly news, U.S. News, Breaking News, Evening News, politics, World News
S2022 E10121 minNRFull EpisodeNews and InformationPrimetime
2014
Clips
- NYC subway shooting: Eyewitnesses speak out as manhunt underwayCLIP 04/12/22
- Manhunt underway for suspect in NYC subway shootingCLIP 04/12/22
- America’s inflation at highest in 41 yearsCLIP 04/12/22
- Biden calls Russia’s actions in Ukraine ‘genocide’CLIP 04/12/22
- Rising Covid cases in the NortheastCLIP 04/12/22
- Exclusive: Obama on issues that will impact midterm electionsCLIP 04/12/22
- Airline ticket prices increase while more flights are cutCLIP 04/12/22
- Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67 years oldCLIP 04/12/22
- USC launches high school program to diversify the architecture fieldCLIP 04/11/22
- Russia is jamming U.S.-provided GPS signals in Ukraine, U.S. general saysCLIP 04/11/22
- App launched after death of Daunte Wright offers legal guidance, records traffic stopsCLIP 04/11/22
- Facing rising crime, Biden implements new federal regulations for ghost gunsCLIP 04/11/22
- Covid cases continue to rise ahead of Passover and EasterCLIP 04/11/22
- Ukrainian survivor of Russian kidnapping and rape shares her storyCLIP 04/11/22
- Russia shifts its offensive east while Zelenskyy pleads with the U.S. for more weaponsCLIP 04/11/22
- Egg prices soar before Passover and EasterCLIP 04/10/22
- Dallas Police design new domestic violence training for all recruitsCLIP 04/10/22
- San Jose Home Depot engulfed in massive fireCLIP 04/10/22
- Political figures testing positive for Covid after Washington dinnerCLIP 04/10/22
- General Aleksandr Dvornikov becomes Russia’s new ground commander in UkraineCLIP 04/10/22
- Russian forces prepare for new attacks in Eastern UkraineCLIP 04/10/22
- Florida police officer creates soccer team to welcome immigrant childrenCLIP 04/09/22
- The woman trying to change the face of crypto investorsCLIP 04/09/22
- Axiom crew arrives at ISSCLIP 04/09/22
- Shanghai in lockdown as Covid-19 cases riseCLIP 04/09/22
- One city’s potential return to indoor mask mandateCLIP 04/09/22
- What is a war crime and will Putin be held accountable?CLIP 04/09/22
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s surprise visit to KyivCLIP 04/09/22
- Missile strike on train station in eastern Ukraine cityCLIP 04/08/22
- Ukrainian refugees head back homeCLIP 04/08/22
- White House marks Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmationCLIP 04/08/22
- No convictions in Michigan Governor Whitmer kidnapping trialCLIP 04/08/22
- Rise in Covid subvariant casesCLIP 04/08/22
- Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space stationCLIP 04/08/22
- Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmationCLIP 04/08/22
- Justice Department prosecuting massive pandemic relief fraud: ‘Our work is far from over’CLIP 04/07/22
- Southern cities rocked by storms begin surveying the damageCLIP 04/07/22
- Two men charged with impersonating federal agentsCLIP 04/07/22
- Russia accused of using hunger as weapon in UkraineCLIP 04/07/22
- Senate confirms Jackson to Supreme Court in historic voteCLIP 04/07/22
- Ukraine asks for more weapons as Russia fails to take KyivCLIP 04/07/22
- Devastation revealed in town outside Kyiv after Russian forces withdrawCLIP 04/06/22
- Ukrainian family describes their grief after Russia’s destruction of BorodyankaCLIP 04/06/22
- Blinken on holding Putin accountable and closing sanctions loopholesCLIP 04/06/22
- Severe storms strike the SouthCLIP 04/06/22
- Minneapolis police officer won’t be charged in deadly Amir Locke shootingCLIP 04/06/22
- Lawmakers grill oil CEOs over soaring gas pricesCLIP 04/06/22
- Inside Miami’s effort to become America’s cryptocurrency capitalCLIP 04/06/22
- Obama returns to White House to promote Affordable Care ActCLIP 04/05/22
- Zelenskyy shows the U.N. videos of ‘genocide’ in BuchaCLIP 04/05/22
- Ukrainian news anchor’s emotional reunion with husbandCLIP 04/05/22
- NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei on how Ukraine crisis impacted partnership with RussiansCLIP 04/05/22
- Fraudsters use Covid relief program money to purchase luxury itemsCLIP 04/05/22
- Residents of Bucha describe atrocities of Russian troopsCLIP 04/05/22
- Ivanka Trump testifies before January 6th committeeCLIP 04/05/22
- The aftermath of alleged Russian massacre in BuchaCLIP 04/04/22
- Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in BuchaCLIP 04/04/22
- Suspect arrested in Sacramento mass shootingCLIP 04/04/22
- U.N. climate change report urges swift action before it's too lateCLIP 04/04/22
- Travel snags continue for passengers after weekend of delays and cancellationsCLIP 04/04/22
- Trump targets 12 major Republican incumbents in midtermsCLIP 04/04/22
- Eisenhower Elementary students shave heads to raise money for childhood cancerCLIP 04/03/22
- More companies shifting to four day workweeksCLIP 04/03/22
- Severe weather causes spring break flight cancellationsCLIP 04/03/22
- Ukrainians head back home despite continued shellingCLIP 04/03/22
- Ukraine accuses Russia of war crimesCLIP 04/03/22
- Mass shooting in Sacramento leaving six deadCLIP 04/03/22
- High school students receive the news of a lifetimeCLIP 04/02/22
- Crooks Going to Extremes to Steal Pandemic Relief FundsCLIP 04/02/22
- Continued fallout for Will Smith following OscarsCLIP 04/02/22
- Food prices continue to climbCLIP 04/02/22
- The future of the international space station in questionCLIP 04/02/22
- Hopeful Ukrainian refugees line up at U.S. embassiesCLIP 04/02/22
- Russian soldiers fled Chornobyl after suffering acute radiation sicknessCLIP 04/01/22
- Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionizeCLIP 04/01/22
- The new normal for Ukrainian refugees in PolandCLIP 04/01/22
- Russian officials say Ukraine launched cross-border attackCLIP 04/01/22
- Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gainsCLIP 04/01/22
- Ukrainian soldiers find love during the warCLIP 04/01/22
- From Army bomb tech to candy expert: TikTok famous Aaron Hale’s cooking journeyCLIP 03/31/22
- High schoolers reveal challenges of adjusting from remote learningCLIP 03/31/22
- New developments in Hunter Biden investigationCLIP 03/31/22
- Ukrainian refugees held in ICE detention centersCLIP 03/31/22
- Severe weather across the SouthCLIP 03/31/22
- Ukraine’s war survivors in VinnytsiaCLIP 03/31/22
- Ukraine officials: Russian forces have left Chernobyl siteCLIP 03/31/22
- Ukraine takes back village outside Kharkiv from Russian soldiersCLIP 03/30/22
- The race to evacuate Ukraine’s older populationCLIP 03/30/22
- White House: Putin receives misinformation about the warCLIP 03/30/22
- Trump publicly calls on Putin for dirt on BidenCLIP 03/30/22
- Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacksCLIP 03/30/22
- Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 29th)CLIP 03/29/22
- Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crimeCLIP 03/29/22
- Odesa prepares for Russian attacksCLIP 03/29/22
- New developments in House January 6 investigationCLIP 03/29/22
- FDA authorizes second Covid booster for people ages 50 and olderCLIP 03/29/22
- Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. borderCLIP 03/29/22
- New peace talks between Russia and Ukraine begin with mistrustCLIP 03/29/22
- Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern UkraineCLIP 03/28/22
- Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from US alliesCLIP 03/28/22
