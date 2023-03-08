EXPIRING
S2023 E6703/08/23
NBC Nightly News - 3/8/23
The latest news, going beyond the headlines to see how lives are affected by the world around them.
NRNews and Information Primetime Full Episode
Appearing:Lester Holt
Available until 03/11/23
Tags: health, International News, Lester Holt, Making A Difference, NBC Nightly News, National News, news, nightly news, U.S. News, Breaking News, Evening News, politics, World News
- Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 9th)CLIP 03/09/23
- Incarcerated man’s decades-long journey to freedom chronicled in NBC News podcastCLIP 03/07/23
- Michigan school staff uplift students through lettersCLIP 03/05/23
- More employers moving to relax educational requirementsCLIP 03/05/23
- Ukrainian pilots in Arizona working with U.S. military pilotsCLIP 03/05/23
- Candidates gear up for 2024 electionCLIP 03/05/23
- Residents in California still stranded nearly two weeks after winter stormCLIP 03/05/23
- Another Norfolk Southern train derailment in OhioCLIP 03/05/23
- The Michigan kindergartener superhero inspiring othersCLIP 03/04/23
- Study finds new treatment for high cholesterolCLIP 03/04/23
- Suspected poisonings of Iranian schoolgirlsCLIP 03/04/23
- Trump delivers keynote address at CPACCLIP 03/04/23
- New legal challenges ahead for MurdaughCLIP 03/04/23
- Tanker truck fire in MarylandCLIP 03/04/23
- Federal investigators investigate turbulence-related deathCLIP 03/04/23
- Powerful storm kills at least eleven in SouthCLIP 03/04/23
- Arrest warrants issued for Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, linked to deadly car crashCLIP 03/01/23
- 42 million people under winter alerts across the U.S.CLIP 02/27/23
- New MLB rules sparking some controversy at spring trainingCLIP 02/27/23
- Russian-released video shows what remains of BakhmutCLIP 02/26/23
- California battered by heavy rain and historic snowCLIP 02/26/23
- A basketball team manager’s moment bigger than the gameCLIP 02/26/23
- Schools mired with debt after school meals federal funds endCLIP 02/26/23
- SpaceX ready to launch rocket on MondayCLIP 02/26/23
- Health and safety concerns still rampant in Ohio three weeks after train derailmentCLIP 02/26/23
- Department of Energy concluded Covid came from China lab leakCLIP 02/26/23
- Milwaukee Dancing Grannies make Mardi Gras debut after tragedyCLIP 02/25/23
- Are hospitals complying with the federal price transparency law?CLIP 02/25/23
- Student attacks Florida high school teacher’s aid allegedly after confiscating Nintendo SwitchCLIP 02/25/23
- Texans brace for judge’s decision on access to abortion pillCLIP 02/25/23
- CDC visits East PalestineCLIP 02/25/23
- California hit with historic winter weatherCLIP 02/25/23
- Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in MidwestCLIP 02/23/23
- Three dead, two injured in multiple shooting near OrlandoCLIP 02/22/23
- EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio train derailment and pay for itCLIP 02/21/23
- Howard University breaking barriers as nation’s only all-Black college swim teamCLIP 02/19/23
- A beacon of hope in Chicago for Ukrainian refugeesCLIP 02/19/23
- Los Angeles bishop found murdered in homeCLIP 02/19/23
- CEO of Norfolk Southern train company meets with Ohio residentsCLIP 02/19/23
- Family of former President Jimmy Carter gathers in Plains, GeorgiaCLIP 02/19/23
- President Biden in Poland for the one-year anniversary of Russian invasion in UkraineCLIP 02/19/23
- North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles in major escalationCLIP 02/19/23
- The Ukrainian pee-wee hockey teamCLIP 02/18/23
- Rescue dogs train to save lives during an avalancheCLIP 02/18/23
- Off-duty officer shoots man in scuffleCLIP 02/18/23
- Michigan State University honors victims in campus shootingCLIP 02/18/23
- Ohio water tested for health risks after train derailmentCLIP 02/18/23
- Inside look at China’s fleet of high-altitude balloonsCLIP 02/18/23
- U.S. formally accuses Russia of ‘crimes against humanity’ in UkraineCLIP 02/18/23
- Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice careCLIP 02/18/23
- Minnesota creates punny tradition of naming snowplowsCLIP 02/13/23
- New England Patriot’s owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl ticketsCLIP 02/12/23
- Superintendent resigns after 14-year-old attacked by classmates dies by suicideCLIP 02/12/23
- Fourth U.S. Military shoot down of an unidentified object in a weekCLIP 02/12/23
- Russia’s Wagner group of mercenaries claim to capture village near BakhmutCLIP 02/12/23
- Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000CLIP 02/12/23
- North Carolina students send their Eagles super fan teacher to the Super BowlCLIP 02/11/23
- Restoring Faith: historic Black churches nationwide receive grants for restorationCLIP 02/11/23
- Hundreds of cameras, thousands of officers, and cutting-edge technology used for Super Bowl securityCLIP 02/11/23
- Gas pipeline leak causes panic in NevadaCLIP 02/11/23
- Rescue teams save mother and child in earthquakes’ aftermathCLIP 02/11/23
- Rescuers race to save lives as the death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquakes climbCLIP 02/11/23
- U.S. Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Object in Northern CanadaCLIP 02/11/23
- Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump investigationCLIP 02/09/23
- The unbreakable bond forged by a life-saving kidney donationCLIP 02/05/23
- Off-duty police officer shot during Facebook marketplace transactionCLIP 02/05/23
- New surveillance video to be released showing the deadly police shooting of Anthony Lowe Jr.CLIP 02/05/23
- Toxic threat looms over eastern Ohio village after train derailmentCLIP 02/05/23
- Austin airport crisis caught in timeCLIP 02/05/23
- Chinese Foreign Ministry warned of “repercussions” after U.S. shot down balloonCLIP 02/05/23
- U.S. Navy combing 7-mile debris field for downed Chinese spy balloonCLIP 02/05/23
- Alabama farmer secretly paid pharmacy bills for those in needCLIP 02/04/23
- High-tech hospital uses artificial intelligence in patient careCLIP 02/04/23
- American volunteer Pete Reed killed in the Ukrainian warCLIP 02/04/23
- Democrats set to start ‘24 presidential primary in South Carolina for the first timeCLIP 02/04/23
- Ohio village under evacuation order after train derailment causes fireCLIP 02/04/23
- Historic winter blast blankets NortheastCLIP 02/04/23
- Chinese spy balloon shot down off coast of South CarolinaCLIP 02/04/23
- Secretary Blinken trip called off over suspected Chinese spy balloonCLIP 02/03/23
- Massive ice storm blasting the South with freezing rainCLIP 01/30/23
- Newport News school reopens after six-year-old shot teacherCLIP 01/30/23
- Police cracking down on toll and red light camera evasionCLIP 01/29/23
- Gas prices soaring nationwideCLIP 01/29/23
- Los Angeles neighborhood shooting leaves three deadCLIP 01/29/23
- Was race a factor in the beating of Tyre Nichols?CLIP 01/29/23
- Memphis Police Department permanently deactivates Scorpion unitCLIP 01/29/23
- Hawaiian lifeguard wins world-famous surfing championship during lunch breaksCLIP 01/28/23
- Air Force using augmented reality to train fighter pilotsCLIP 01/28/23
- Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker calls news station with chilling messageCLIP 01/28/23
- Former President Trump hits the campaign trailCLIP 01/28/23
- Israeli police say 13-year-old Palestinian boy shot Israeli father and sonCLIP 01/28/23
- Demonstrators nationwide peacefully protest the police beating of Tyre NicholsCLIP 01/28/23
- Video of police beating Tyre Nichols is releasedCLIP 01/28/23
- Half Moon Bay suspect in court after 7 people killed in mass shootingCLIP 01/25/23
- A sorrow-filled celebration of the Lunar New YearCLIP 01/22/23
- 50th anniversary of Roe v WadeCLIP 01/22/23
- Fourth discovery of classified items revealed at President Biden’s homeCLIP 01/22/23
- Police nationwide ramp up security after mass shootingCLIP 01/22/23
- Monterey Park shooting rattles communityCLIP 01/22/23
- SWAT teams close in on van sought in connection with Monterey Park mass shootingCLIP 01/22/23
